Fastenal (FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $5,870,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,437,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,451,000 after buying an additional 108,486 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Fastenal by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $58.90 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

