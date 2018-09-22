Factom (FCT) Price Up 12% This Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Factom has a market cap of $45.50 million and approximately $268,335.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00077920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and BCEX. During the last week, Factom has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00279907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00153113 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.25 or 0.06487699 BTC.

About Factom

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,745,102 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is factom.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, BCEX, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

