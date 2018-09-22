ExchangeN (EXN) Reaches Market Cap of $33,964.00

ExchangeN (CURRENCY:EXN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, ExchangeN has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ExchangeN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExchangeN has a market capitalization of $33,964.00 and $0.00 worth of ExchangeN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00283003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00153536 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.87 or 0.06638484 BTC.

ExchangeN Profile

ExchangeN was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. ExchangeN’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000 tokens. ExchangeN’s official Twitter account is @ExchangeN_com . The official website for ExchangeN is www.exchangen.com . The Reddit community for ExchangeN is /r/ExchangeN

ExchangeN Token Trading

ExchangeN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExchangeN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExchangeN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExchangeN using one of the exchanges listed above.

