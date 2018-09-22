Exane Derivatives Has $336,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,623,000. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 17,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,172.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $924.51 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $817.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.07.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

