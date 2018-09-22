eve Sleep’s (EVE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

eve Sleep (LON:EVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eve Sleep to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($2.02) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of EVE opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Thursday. eve Sleep has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.90 ($1.87).

In other news, insider Paul Pindar purchased 400,000 shares of eve Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £116,000 ($151,100.69).

eve Sleep Company Profile

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

