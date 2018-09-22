Etsy Inc (ETSY) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 334,836.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,571 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 45,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 141,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 115,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,610,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,580 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.88, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

