Ethos (ETHOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Ethos has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Cobinhood. Over the last week, Ethos has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00279017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00152790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.75 or 0.06478276 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,943,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Binance, Livecoin, AirSwap, Radar Relay, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

