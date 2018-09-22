Etherparty Trading 42.1% Higher Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, ACX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00281293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00152019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000205 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009178 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.06682010 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,448,202 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

