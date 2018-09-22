Essentra (ESNT) PT Lowered to GBX 460 at Deutsche Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 460 ($5.99) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Essentra from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 510 ($6.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

ESNT opened at GBX 414.20 ($5.40) on Wednesday. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 438.02 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

In other news, insider Paul Forman acquired 20,000 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £88,200 ($114,888.63).

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

