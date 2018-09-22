Escroco (ESC) Price Hits $0.0083

Escroco (CURRENCY:ESC) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Escroco has a market cap of $17,879.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Escroco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Escroco token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Escroco has traded up 114% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Escroco alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00281416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152684 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.07733986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Escroco Profile

Escroco’s launch date was November 13th, 2017. Escroco’s total supply is 3,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,154,500 tokens. Escroco’s official Twitter account is @ethersport_esc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Escroco is escroco.co

Escroco Token Trading

Escroco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Escroco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.