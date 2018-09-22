Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aspen Group Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ASPU)

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,199.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $84,296. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.