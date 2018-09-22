Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cineplex Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CGX)

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Cineplex in a research report issued on Monday, September 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.94.

Shares of CGX opened at C$34.01 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$27.56 and a 1 year high of C$40.11.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cineplex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of C$409.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

