Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.’s FY2018 Earnings (CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Eastern Airlines’ FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CEA. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CEA stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.62. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 230.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 135.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

