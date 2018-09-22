Equinix Inc (EQIX) Stake Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 38,122.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 537,530 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,206,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,666,000 after purchasing an additional 357,966 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 498.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 292,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 243,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,060,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $110,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.06, for a total value of $643,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,937.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock worth $2,946,888. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $546.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $441.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.