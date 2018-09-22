equinet Analysts Give Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) a €8.00 Price Target

equinet set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.77 ($9.03).

CEC1 opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Wednesday. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a fifty-two week high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

