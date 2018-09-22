Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $687,000 Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,438 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,373,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Umpqua by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.