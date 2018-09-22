Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 96.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,495,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,576,000 after buying an additional 4,172,171 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 45.8% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 7,738,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,291,000 after buying an additional 2,431,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,423,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,208,000 after buying an additional 1,168,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,302,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,874,000 after buying an additional 884,773 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $20,401,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

COMM opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

