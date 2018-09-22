Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard Potter purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,157.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

