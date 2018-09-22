Entergy Co. (ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $476,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 256.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,585,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 107.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,700,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,892 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,409,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,170,000 after acquiring an additional 784,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 2,121,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,821. Entergy has a twelve month low of $71.95 and a twelve month high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.