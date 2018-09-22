EnLink Midstream (ENLC) versus Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Critical Analysis

EnLink Midstream (NYSE: AMGP) and Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Antero Midstream GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $5.74 billion 0.53 $212.80 million ($0.05) -333.00 Antero Midstream GP $69.72 million 46.34 $2.32 million $0.03 578.33

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream GP. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Antero Midstream GP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EnLink Midstream pays out -2,140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Antero Midstream GP pays out 1,666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream GP has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EnLink Midstream and Antero Midstream GP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 1 9 4 0 2.21 Antero Midstream GP 0 5 6 0 2.55

EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $17.77, indicating a potential upside of 6.72%. Antero Midstream GP has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Antero Midstream GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 3.73% 0.86% 0.44% Antero Midstream GP 32.91% 199.85% 102.79%

Summary

Antero Midstream GP beats EnLink Midstream on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC operates as a former subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC and changed its name to Antero Midstream GP LP in May 2017. Antero Midstream GP LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

