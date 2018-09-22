Enigma 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.78 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00009138 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, Liqui and Hotbit. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $45.95 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.39 or 0.03027303 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000490 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004392 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002873 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ABCC, Liqui, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Binance, Huobi, Mercatox, Bittrex, AirSwap, GOPAX, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

