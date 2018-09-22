Engie (ENGI) PT Set at €14.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($16.40) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BNP Paribas set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.13 ($17.59).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €13.54 ($15.74) on Tuesday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

