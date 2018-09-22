Energen (EGN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

EGN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energen from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Energen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.14.

NYSE EGN opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. Energen has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.78 million. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. analysts forecast that Energen will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energen news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of Energen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $173,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.63 per share, with a total value of $38,315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,501,021 shares of company stock valued at $253,904,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Energen by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energen by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Energen by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 369,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

