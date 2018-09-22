Endurance International Group (EIGI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EIGI. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $8.95 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $86,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.