Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Holdings Boosted by Global X Management Co LLC

Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,918,087 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,233 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 283,099 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 156.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 44.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $392,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $2.29 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $300.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of -0.27.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

