Emis Group Plc (EMIS) Plans Dividend of GBX 14.20

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Friday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Emis Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,016 ($13.23). 195,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,465. Emis Group has a one year low of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,034 ($13.47).

Separately, Numis Securities cut Emis Group to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.46) to GBX 1,160 ($15.11) in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Andrew McKeon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £17,780 ($23,160.09). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,034 shares of company stock worth $1,808,440.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

