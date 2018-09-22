Emis Group Plc (EMIS) Plans Dividend of GBX 14.20

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Friday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Emis Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,016 ($13.23). 195,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,465. Emis Group has a one year low of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,034 ($13.47).
Separately, Numis Securities cut Emis Group to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.46) to GBX 1,160 ($15.11) in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.
About Emis Group
EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.
