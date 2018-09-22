Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holdings Cut by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,199 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 365,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 39,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,641,000 after purchasing an additional 171,242 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.49.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

