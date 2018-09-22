Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $4.16 million and $37,382.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, IDAX, Kyber Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00280919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00152497 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.06686105 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,849,572 tokens. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX, Kyber Network, IDEX and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

