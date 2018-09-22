Edison International (EIX) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.36 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Argus raised their price target on Edison International to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

