Edison International (EIX) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.
Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.36 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.08.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.
See Also: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.