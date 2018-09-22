Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECHO. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $3,513,090. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

