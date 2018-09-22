Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECHO. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.
NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $3,513,090. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.
