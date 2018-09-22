eBay Inc (EBAY) Receives $45.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $793,153.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,750.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,158 shares of company stock worth $4,718,578. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,359,000. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 5,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 24,771,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,784. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

