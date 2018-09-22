easyJet plc (EZJ) Receives GBX 1,769.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,769.15 ($23.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EZJ shares. Numis Securities upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,508 ($19.64) to GBX 1,838 ($23.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,915 ($24.94) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.28) to GBX 1,800 ($23.45) in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded easyJet to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.49) to GBX 2,000 ($26.05) in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,394.50 ($18.16) on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 977.38 ($12.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.13).

In other easyJet news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.49), for a total transaction of £25,624.17 ($33,377.84). Insiders have acquired 29 shares of company stock worth $44,645 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

