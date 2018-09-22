Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Eastgroup Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Eastgroup Properties has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

EGP stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 265 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $25,556.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,759 shares in the company, valued at $362,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,965 shares of company stock worth $964,687. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

