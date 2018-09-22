East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. 1,505,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,241. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.