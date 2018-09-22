EagleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $20,167.00 (EAGLE)

EagleCoin (CURRENCY:EAGLE) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. EagleCoin has a market capitalization of $20,167.00 and $643.00 worth of EagleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EagleCoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00278890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00152459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.06472271 BTC.

EagleCoin Profile

EagleCoin’s total supply is 3,633,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,421 tokens. The official website for EagleCoin is eaglepay.io . EagleCoin’s official Twitter account is @EagleCoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleCoin

EagleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

