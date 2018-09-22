E.On (EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.73 ($12.48).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.99 ($10.46) on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

