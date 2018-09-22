E.On (EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.73 ($12.48).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.99 ($10.46) on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.