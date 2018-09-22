Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $310,000 Position in Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,623 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 62,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $847,310.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 90,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $1,373,209.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,281,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,720,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 938,694 shares of company stock worth $12,487,384 and have sold 229,540 shares worth $3,332,186. 19.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.31). Sunrun had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

