Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $325,000 Stake in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,385 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $914,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.16.

PDC Energy stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $212.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.73 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $89,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,269,709.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $61,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $699,043. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

