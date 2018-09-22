Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 7,611 Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Equity BancShares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, COO Craig L. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 3,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $124,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $40.79 on Friday. Equity BancShares Inc has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

