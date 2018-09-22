Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,864,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ducommun by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DCO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.35. 184,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,559. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

