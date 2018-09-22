DPRating Tops 1-Day Volume of $455,372.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Gate.io, BCEX and Hotbit. DPRating has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $455,372.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00282707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00153866 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.08 or 0.06640552 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating’s total supply is 9,976,000,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,157,356,850 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX, Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

