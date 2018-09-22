Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 16th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

NYSE DEI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.12 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.65.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

