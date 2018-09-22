Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

DGICA stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.90 million, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.47. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gilmartin sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $120,554.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. ZPR Investment Management purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter worth $213,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Donegal Group by 104.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.