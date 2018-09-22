Donegal Group (DGICA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

DGICA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Donegal Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Patricia A. Gilmartin sold 8,229 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $120,554.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 673,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 616,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 290,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

