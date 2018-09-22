Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex and BtcTrade.im. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $659.12 million and $23.24 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00890074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009411 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 116,239,053,687 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Coinbe, Upbit, Graviex, SouthXchange, Bits Blockchain, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Bittylicious, HitBTC, Coinsquare, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Exmo, Koineks, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, Crex24, Kraken, BitFlip, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Fatbtc, BtcTrade.im, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, FreiExchange, BiteBTC, Ovis, Tripe Dice Exchange, Novaexchange, Gate.io, Bleutrade, C-CEX, ZB.COM, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Indodax, CoinEgg, YoBit, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, cfinex, CoinFalcon, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

