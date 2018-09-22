Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 107,189 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $62,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 112.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $718,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $26,122,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International Inc has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,910,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

