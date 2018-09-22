Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,298 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.58% of ONE Gas worth $62,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$75.39” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.60.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 1,265 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $99,859.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,746.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.30 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

