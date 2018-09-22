DigitalPrice Reaches Market Capitalization of $313,912.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. DigitalPrice has a total market cap of $313,912.00 and $362.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013999 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice (DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

