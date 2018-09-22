Digital Ally (DGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Ally from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.01. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,999.82%. research analysts expect that Digital Ally will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

