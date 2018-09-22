Digimarc (DMRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of -1.18. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. equities research analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $1,138,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $1,097,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 56.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after buying an additional 331,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 98,190 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

